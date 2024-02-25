Home

IND Vs ENG: Dhruv Jurel Dedicates Maiden Test Fifty With Special Gesture In Ranchi – WATCH VIDEO

Dhruv Jurel scored 90 off 149 balls that included six fours and four sixes against England.

Dhruv Jurel salutes after maiden Test fifty in Ranchi.

Ranchi: Dhruv Jurel celebrated his maiden Test fifty with an Army salute on Sunday on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against England. Coming into the middle when half of the side was down inside 200 runs, Jurel stood tall at one end and ensured the hosts crossed the 300-run mark in reply to England’s first innings total of 353. Eventually, India were all out for 307 with Jurel being the last man out for 90.

Jurel, who made his debut in the third Test match, missed on a half-century by four runs in Rajkot.

Following his maiden Test fifty in Ranchi, Jurel dedicated his knock to his father, a Kargil war veteran, with a salute, the video of which went viral on social media.

Not only Jurel showed great maturity, he displayed that he can soak pressure with utmost ease as India’s long search for a wicketkeeper-batter seemed to have ended. After getting to his fifty from 96 balls, the Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter quickly changed gears, taking the English spin duo of Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley to cleaners.

Jurel hurried for a single off Hartley to bring up his maiden fifty in Test cricket, in an innings of supreme composure. Later Akash Deep put on an entertaining 40-run stand off just 75 balls for the ninth wicket with Jurel. Dropped on 59 by Ollie Robinson, Jurel smacked Bashir for back-to-back four and six and raced to 90 from 149 balls before left-arm spinner Hartley denied him a well-deserved century by cleaning him up with a quicker delivery.

Young England offspinner Shoaib Bashir too completed his maiden Test five-wicket haul by trapping Akash Deep to return with the figures of 5 for 119 in his second Test. Jurel found an able ally in Kuldeep Yadav who made 28 off 131 balls, in an innings of utmost grit and determination as the duo put together 76 valuable runs in the eighth wicket stand that brought the deficit under 100.

Under overcast and gloomy condition with no hint of sun, India were reeling at 219 for 7 when the overnight duo of Jurel and Kuldeep took their guard with 134 runs in arrears. As far as the match is concerned, India are in a much advantageous position as England have already lost half of their side for just 120 runs on board in the second session of Day 3. Kuldeep and Ravichandran Ashwin did all the damage.

With PTI Inputs

