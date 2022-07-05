New Delhi: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was disappointed at the tactics employed by India’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah. Pietersen felt Root and Bairstow were given overly defensive fields throughout their innings, which allowed them to rotate strike easily.Also Read - Edgbaston Test LIVE: All Eyes On Bumrah As England Chase History, Weather May Hold Key

"I don't think Bumrah got his tactics right at all, and I say that with the greatest deal of respect," Pietersen said.

"There is no way with a reverse swinging ball that he should make it that easy for the batter, because the batter is trying so hard to decipher which way that ball is swinging. When it's reverse swinging at 90mph, the nicest place to bat is at the non-strikers end, and the ability to get to the non-strikers end as easily as they did this afternoon, it's too easy," opined Pietersen.

“They had long off and long on, and that was pure madness. For half an hour that was pure madness. Even for the last 15-20 minutes of the day’s play, pull them right in, say ‘Jonny, if you’re good enough to hit me over the head, please do it.’

“I hope they don’t do it on Tuesday morning, but for England’s sake, absolutely, let them spread them as far as they want,” said Pietersen.

Brief scores: India 416 and 245 in 81.5 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 66, Rishabh Pant 57; Ben Stokes 4-33, Matthew Potts 2-50) versus England 284 and 259/3 in 57 overs (Joe Root 76 not out, Jonny Bairstow 72; Jasprit Bumrah 2-53). England trail by 119 runs