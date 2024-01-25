Home

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad, 9:30 AM IST

Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Ben Foakes

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach

Probable Playing XIs

ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, (c) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

India Likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed

