IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Vizag 9:30 AM IST
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Vizag 9:30 AM IST: After losing the first Test at Hyderabad, India would like to square things up at Vizag with the second Test starting today. India would be missing Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul due to injuries.
Match Details
India vs England, 2nd Test
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Time: 9:30 AM IST, Thursday – February 2
IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction
Wicket Keeper – Jonny Bairstow
Batters – Rohit Sharma, Ollie Pope, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer
All-rounders – R Ashwin (c), Joe Root (vc), Axar Patel
Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Tom Hartley
IND vs ENG My Dream11 team
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Sarfaraz Khan, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin
Squads:
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel
