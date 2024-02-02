Home

Sports

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Vizag 9:30 AM IST

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Vizag 9:30 AM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, IND vs ENG Fantasy Tips, India vs England Dream11, England Dream11, India Dream11, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG Dream11, IND vs ENG Dream11 team, IND vs ENG Dream11, IND vs ENG Dream11 Team, India vs England Fantasy team.

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match (credit: Twitter)

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Vizag 9:30 AM IST: After losing the first Test at Hyderabad, India would like to square things up at Vizag with the second Test starting today. India would be missing Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul due to injuries.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, IND vs ENG Fantasy Tips, India vs England Dream11, England Dream11, India Dream11, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG Dream11, IND vs ENG Dream11 team, IND vs ENG Dream11, IND vs ENG Dream11 Team, India vs England Fantasy team.

You may like to read

Match Details

India vs England, 2nd Test

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Time: 9:30 AM IST, Thursday – February 2

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicket Keeper – Jonny Bairstow

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Ollie Pope, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders – R Ashwin (c), Joe Root (vc), Axar Patel

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Tom Hartley

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Sarfaraz Khan, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin

Squads:

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.