IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Rajkot 9:30 AM IST

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Rajkot 9:30 AM IST: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to take on Ben Stokes’ England in the third Test of the five-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, on February 15. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and the team winning this match will have the opportunity to gain a 2-1 lead.

Match Details

India vs England, 3rd Test

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Time: 9:30 AM IST, Thursday – February 15

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin, Joe Root, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Tom Hartley

IND vs ENG Probable Playing 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (announced): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

