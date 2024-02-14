By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Rajkot 9:30 AM IST
Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, IND vs ENG Fantasy Tips, India vs England Dream11, England Dream11, India Dream11, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG Dream11, IND vs ENG Dream11 team, IND vs ENG Dream11, IND vs ENG Dream11 Team, India vs England Fantasy team.
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Rajkot 9:30 AM IST: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to take on Ben Stokes’ England in the third Test of the five-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, on February 15. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and the team winning this match will have the opportunity to gain a 2-1 lead.
Trending Now
Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, IND vs ENG Fantasy Tips, India vs England Dream11, England Dream11, India Dream11, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG Dream11, IND vs ENG Dream11 team, IND vs ENG Dream11, IND vs ENG Dream11 Team, India vs England Fantasy team.
You may like to read
Match Details
India vs England, 3rd Test
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Time: 9:30 AM IST, Thursday – February 15
IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction
Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow
Batters: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ollie Pope
All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin, Joe Root, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Tom Hartley
IND vs ENG Probable Playing 11
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (announced): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.