IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 4th Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Ranchi 9:30 AM IST

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 4th Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's India vs England, Ranchi 9:30 AM IST

IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 4th Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England, Ranchi 9:30 AM IST: Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket is set to take on Ben Stokes-led England cricket team in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, on February 23. Currently, Team India are in a 2-1 lead and have the chance to seal the series with a win here. On the contrary, it is a must-win game for the English side as losing this would mean losing the series.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Zak Crawley, Sarfaraz Khan

All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin, Joe Root, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Tom Hartley

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England (announced): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.