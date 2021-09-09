IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction England vs India 5th Test

England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction England vs India Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: In the final chapter of highly intriguing battle, England will take on India in the 5th Test at the Emirates Old Trafford on Friday. The high-intensity IND vs ENG 5th Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST – September 10. Jasprit Bumrah will have to squeeze every ounce of energy from his already overworked body while Ajinkya Rahane will hope to get one final chance to save his international career when India take on England in the fifth and final Test, chasing a historic series win. The weather prediction for the game starting Friday would bring smiles in the Indian camp as there is a forecast of rain during the first two days which increases the chance of Virat Kohli becoming the first Indian captain to win an away Test series both in Australia (2018-19) and England (2021). India are leading 2-1 right now. Here is the England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs England vs India Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs India Test.Also Read - Another Member of India's Support Staff Tests COVID-19 Positive, Team Cancels Practice: Report

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (VC), Virat Kohli, Joe Root (C), KL Rahul

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Ollie Robinson

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C) Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Dane Lawrence, Mark Wood.

