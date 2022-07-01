IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction England vs India 5th Test

England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction England vs India Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham: Never before has he navigated the choppy waters of leadership but Jasprit Bumrah will certainly like to showcase his captaincy acumen while leading a slightly under-prepared India against a vastly improved England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting here on Friday. India were leading the five-match series 2-1 when multiple Covid-19 cases in their camp led to the postponement of the final game which was a part of the World Test Championship. Nine months have passed since and a lot of water has flown through the Thames with the then captain Virat Kohli relinquishing Test captaincy. His successor, Rohit Sharma, is missing out on this game after testing positive for Covid-19. Here is the England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs England vs India Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs India Test.Also Read - LIVE Edgbaston Weather Updates, IND vs ENG 5th Test Match : Rain Expected To Play Spoilsport On Day 1

TOSS: The 5th Test match toss between England vs India will take place at 3 PM (IST) – July 1 Friday. Also Read - IND vs ENG Preview: Jasprit Bumrah Led India Will Look To Make History By Clinching The Series Against England

Time: 3:30 PM IST Also Read - ENG vs IND: Mahela Jayawardene Lavishes Praise On Jasprit Bumrah, Says Trend Is Changing To See Bowlers As Potential Captains

Venue: Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Joe Root

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes

Bowlers – James Anderson (VC), Stuart Broad, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (C)

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin/ Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah ©, Mohammad Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes / Sam Billings (wk), Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

