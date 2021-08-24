IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction England vs India 3rd Test

England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction England vs India Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at Headingley, Leeds: In another highly-awaited test cricket battle, England will take on India at the Headingley on Wednesday. The high-intensity IND vs ENG 3rd Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST – August 25. High on confidence after a supremely confident win in the second Test, India will look to tighten the noose around a struggling England when the third Test of the five-match series begins at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday. Captain Virat Kohli will also look to overcome his prolonged lean patch and end the wait of his highly-awaited 71st international hundred. Kohli’s last international ton came in November 2019 and though he has scored a couple of 40s in the series so far, the expectations have always been sky high from the modern-day champion. The form of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had also been a cause of concern for India but that has been put to rest after the experienced duo batted for almost 50 overs on day four of the Lord’s Test. Here is the England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs England vs India Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs India Test.Also Read - IND vs ENG | Will be Amazed if Ravichandran Ashwin Doesn't Play in 3rd Test: Michael Vaughan

TOSS: The 3rd Test match toss between England vs India will take place at 3 PM (IST) – August 25, Wednesday. Also Read - "Felt Jasprit Bumrah Wasn't Trying to Get me Out": James Anderson Recalls Facing Indian Pacer During Lord's Test

Time: 3:30 PM IST Also Read - SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka Invitational T20 FINAL: Captain, Vice-captain- SLC Greys vs SLC Reds, Probable XIs For Today's T20 at Pallekele International Stadium at 7 PM IST August 24 Tuesday

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root (VC), KL Rahul

All-rounders – Moeen Ali

Bowlers – James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ollie Robinson

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wk), Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Sam Curran.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips England vs India Test/ Online Cricket Tips and more.