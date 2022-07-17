IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction England vs India 3rd ODI

Manchester: India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction India vs England 2nd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs ENG at Lord's London. Jolted by a thumping defeat in its last game, the Indian team is expected to tweak its batting template from cautious to a more fearless one in the series-deciding third ODI against England in Manchester on Sunday. The team under Rohit Sharma did put up an ultra-aggressive batting show with a great degree of success during the recently concluded T20 International series but the manner in which it chased a below-par target of 247 in the second ODI has left a lot to be desired. Rohit would put his hand up and admit that he and other veteran Shikhar Dhawan, were a bit on the defensive in the wake of some fine swing and seam bowling from Reece Topley and David Willey. Here is the India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs England vs India ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs India ODI.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between England vs India will take place at 3 PM (IST) – July 17 Sunday.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (vc), Hardik Pandya, Reece Topley, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley