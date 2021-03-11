IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction India vs England 1st T20I

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips India vs England T20I – Captain, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs ENG at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: After some memorable performances in the Test cricket, India's main aim will be to find the perfect combination for the near future when they square off against a well-rounded England in a five-match T20 International series starting in Ahmedabad on Friday. For skipper Virat Kohli, the primary aim will be to get an idea of his core group of players going into the ICC T20 World Cup in October. And he couldn't have hoped for a better opposition than a world-class English white-ball side under Eoin Morgan, ready to be way more challenging on flatter tracks that promise a run-feast. For Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, it's all about focussing on the present. While there are more advantages of having multiple options, fashionably described as a 'happy headache' for any captain, there are a few pitfalls that come with such a situation. The Indian team understands this fully well, having burnt its hands during the 2019 World Cup. For England, the white ball format presents them with multi-skilled cricketers like Stokes, Sam Curran and IPL auction sensation Moeen Ali for starters, who can change the complexion of any game in either department. Throw in specialists like pacers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and wrist-spinner Adil Rashid, it will be a contest where India can never be termed firm favourites. Here is the India vs England T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs India vs England T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Trinitat Royal Stars vs Black Panthers, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs England T20I.

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between India vs England will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – March 12, Friday.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (ENG), KL Rahul (IND)

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) Eoin Morgan (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG)

All-rounders: Ben Stokes (ENG), Washington Sundar (IND)

Bowlers: Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.

