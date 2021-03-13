Dream11 Team Predictions

IND vs ENG, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 14 Sunday: Also Read - MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips For Indian Super League FINAL: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL Match at Fatorda Stadium 7.30 PM IST March 13 Saturday

After a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the T20I opener on Friday, India would look to bounce back on Sunday and square the five-match series. England is the best T20 side in the world and it would make a great show by the hosts if they want to beat the Three Lions – who are bruised after the demolition in the Test series. Also Read - Virat Kohli Needs to be Bit Selfish if India Want to Win T20 World Cup 2021: Michael Vaughan

It promises to be a humdinger as India would not go down without a fight. It would also be interesting to see if the hosts make any changes to their side. India captain Virat Kohli has hinted that they would look to experiment ahead of the World Cup later this year. Also Read - IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series Match 13: India Legends vs South African Legends - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium at 7 PM IST March 13 Saturday

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between India vs England will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – March 14, Sunday.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Keeper – KL Rahul (c), Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jason Roy (vc)

All-Rounders – Washington Sundar, Ben Stokes

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer

Probable XI

India

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips India vs England 1st T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.