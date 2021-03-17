IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction India vs England 4th T20I

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips India vs England T20I – Captain, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli and Co. would aim to take the toss out of equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series in the fourth T20I on Thursday. The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably.

However, India skipper Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year. In the two games they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman – Shreyas Iyer and Kohli respectively – going on to make a significant contribution. England, like India, also want to win in all conditions and will be buoyed by their emphatic win in the previous game. Buttler being amongst the runs is also a cause of worry for India as on his day he can demolish any attack in the world. Jonny Bairstow, who had a horror run in the two Tests he played against India, came up with a morale-boosting 40 on Tuesday.

TOSS: The 4th T20I match toss between India vs England will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – March 18, Thursday.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Jason Roy (vc)

All-rounders: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.

