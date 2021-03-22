Dream11 Team Prediction

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's India vs England ODI Match at Pune, 1:30 PM IST March 23, Tuesday:

After a near-perfect performance in the Tests and then the T20Is, India would now host England in the final leg of the tour in a three-match ODI series starting March 23 in the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. While India would look to continue their good run of form, England would like to get back to winning ways in their favoured format.

England – who are the reigning champions – are the best side in the world and hence India would be tested and that would make the contest exciting for fans. From an Indian point of view, it would be interesting to see who opens with Rohit Sharma at the top, while for England – it would be intriguing to see how they cope with the absence of Jofra Archer.

TOSS: The 1st ODI toss between India vs England will take place at 01:00 PM IST, March 23, Tuesday

Time: 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Adil Rashid

India vs England Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhubaneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan

India vs England Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan and Matt Parkinson.

