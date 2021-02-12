IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd Test

India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s IND vs ENG at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The excitement of Test cricket continues as the 2nd Test between India and England is all set to get underway on Wednesday. The 2nd Test match between IND vs ENG will begin at 09:30 AM IST – February 13 Saturday. After a massive defeat in the opening Test, Team India look to bounce back in the four-match series with the second contest starting from Saturday. It will be a crucial contest for India in terms of booking a place in the World Test Championships Final. The pitch is expected to offer more turn from the first day itself and India will continue to play with three spinners in the playing XI. While England have rested James Anderson, Dom Bess and Jos Buttler from the second Test. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd Test – IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs England Dream11 Tips, IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs, IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd Test. Also Read - India vs England 2nd Test Preview: Desperate Hosts Look to Avenge Royal Thrashing to Keep WTC Hopes Alive

TOSS: The 2nd Test toss between India vs England will take place at 09:00 AM IST, February 13, Saturday Also Read - India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Gives Massive Update on What Chennai Pitch Will Offer in 2nd Test

Time: 09:30 AM IST. Also Read - Virat Kohli Captaincy Debate | One More Distraction India Skipper Doesn't Need: Kevin Pietersen

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (C), Shubman Gill, Joe Root (VC), Rory Burns

All-Rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Ben Stokes

Bowlers – Jack Leach, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

India vs England Predicted Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel

England Probable Playing XI: Joe Root (captain), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

India vs England Squads

India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishab Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shardul Thakur.

England Squad: Joe Root (captain), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.