Dream11 Team Prediction

IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today’s India vs England 3rd Test at Motera, Ahmedabad 9.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday: Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI vs England For Pink-Ball 3rd Test at Motera: Jasprit Bumrah to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in Likely XI For Ahmedabad's Day-Night Test

After a week’s break, the two teams will get ready for the third Test at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad. India would be high-on-confidence after the emphatic 317-run win at Chennai in the second Test. For England, it would be about believing in themselves with a couple of more Tests to go. The game will be played under lights and that would attract viewership as the game will be played with a Pink ball. It will be the second-ever Pink ball Test in India. Also Read - India vs England Pink-Ball Test | Jofra Archer is Number One Among the Young Bowlers in Past 2-3 Years: Ashish Nehra

With a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at stake for both sides, the upcoming Test match is expected to be a mouth-watering contest. Also Read - Umesh Yadav Clears Fitness Test, Added to India's Squad For Last Two Matches Against England

TOSS: The 3rd Test match toss between India vs England will take place at 2 PM (IST) – February 24, Wednesday.

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Motera Stadium, Ahmesdabad.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Joe Root, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach, Dom Bess

Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Likely 11

India: Shubman Gill or KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

England: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns or Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips India vs England 3rd Test/ Online Cricket Tips and more.