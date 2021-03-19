IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction 5th T20I

India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction 5th T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s IND vs ENG at Narendra Modi Stadium. The excitement of ODI cricket continues as 5th T20I between India and England is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 5th T20I match between IND vs ENG will begin at 7:00 PM – March 20, Saturday. The two cricketing powerhouses India and England will lock horns in the five-match series decided on Saturday as they are currently leveled at 2-2. It will be a crucial game for both the teams. India will look to sort out the loopholes for the T20I World Cup this year. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 5th T20I – IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs England Dream11 Tips, IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs, IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 5th T20I. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Eoin Morgan And Co. Fined 20 Per Cent of Match fees For Slow Over-Rate in 4th T20I

TOSS: The 5th T20I toss between India vs England will take place at 06:30 PM IST, March 20, Saturday Also Read - India vs England 5th T20I Preview: Virat Kohli And Co. Look to Fix Little Loopholes in Series Decider

Time: 07:00 PM IST. Also Read - India ODI Squad For England Series: Who's in And Who's Out?

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Lokesh Rahul

Batsmen – Jason Roy (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (C)

All Rounders – Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – T Natarajan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

India vs England Predicted Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar and T Natarajan

England Probable Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer

India vs England Squads

India Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan and Reece Topley.

