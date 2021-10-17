IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match

Dubai: India vs England Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match– Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's IND vs ENG at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In their first warm-up match of the T20 World Cup – India will face England to find the right balance for the upcoming mega T20 carnival. The T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match IND vs ENG match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 18. India players are in a good rhythm with a healthy match practice during the Indian Premier League but the team management is in search of the right balance for the XI. On the other side, several English players are out of the match to practise and will look to get set for the mega carnival.

TOSS – The T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match match toss between India and England will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (VC)

Batters – KL Rahul (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Jason Roy

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Jordan

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

IND vs ENG Squads

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

