IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction England vs India 1st ODI

India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction India vs England 1st ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs ENG at The Oval. India won't go ballistic from ball one but the batters are expected to carry their fearless approach from the shortest format to the ODIs when the three-match series against England begins here on Tuesday. India's high-risk play helped them win the series against England and considering that the ODIs have become an extension of the shortest format, skipper Rohit Sharma sees no reason why his team should back down from that approach. England redefined the way ODI cricket was played and their dominant run culminated with the World Cup trophy back in 2019. It won't be an exaggeration to say that India's fresh outlook towards the shorter formats is inspired by the English template. Here is the India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs England vs India ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs India ODI.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between England vs India will take place at 5 PM (IST) – July 12 Tuesday.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Oval.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler(C), Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya(VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Craig Overton, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jos Buttler (captain / wk), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Matt Parkinson Reece Topley.