IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction England vs India 1st T20I

India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction India vs England 1st T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs ENG at Rise Bowl Cricket Stadium, Hampshire: After winning the one-off Test, England faces India in a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and three ODIs. The series starts with the first T20I in Southampton on July 7. The match starts at 10.30 pm IST (6 pm local time). The Indians would like to bounce back in the white-ball series after going down in the Test match at Edgbaston. Here is the India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs England vs India T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs India T20.

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between England vs India will take place at 10.00 PM (IST) – July 7 Friday.

Time: 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Hampshire.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya, David Willey, Reece Topley, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.