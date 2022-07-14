IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction England vs India 2nd ODI

India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction India vs England 2nd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at Lord’s London. A confident Indian team looks set to overpower England with yet another dominant show in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday despite Virat Kohli’s dodgy groin and dismal form. The former India captain, who is enduring a prolonged bad patch, missed the first game due to groin strain and it is still not clear if he is fit for the second game. Kohli’s poor show, however, hasn’t affected the team much as it is playing extremely well in the white-ball games. After clinching the T20 series 2-1, it cantered to a convincing 10-wicket victory in the opening ODI. Here is the India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs England vs India ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs India ODI.Also Read - Alexa's Humourous Response to Wasim Jaffer's 'Please Play Jasprit Bumrah' Tweet Goes VIRAL

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between England vs India will take place at 5 PM (IST) – July 12 Tuesday. Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Will Score THIS Many Runs? Aakash Chopra Makes HUGE Prediction For 2nd ODI at Lord's

Time: 5:30 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

Venue: Lord’s London

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya(C), Reece Topley, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(VC), David Willey.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley