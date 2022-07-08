IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction England vs India 2nd T20I

India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction India vs England 2nd T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs ENG at Edgbaston:Last week, India were in Edgbaston, with a 2-1 lead from the Test series last year and aiming to convert into 3-1 to clinch the Pataudi Trophy for the first time since 2007. But their second innings batting meltdown and England's new, attacking approach with the bat meant the visitors lost by seven wickets and missed out on a chance to win the series. Now, a week later, India are back at Edgbaston, this time with a chance to seal the T20I series against England on Saturday. With players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja set to join the T20I side from Edgbaston, expect for a plethora of changes to happen for India's eleven in second T20I. With India adopting a high-attacking approach with the bat, Kohli might come in at the expense of Deepak Hooda, who made a strong case for himself in that position with a century against Ireland at Malahide and hit 33 off just 17 balls in the first T20I at Southampton. Here is the India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs England vs India T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs India T20.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between England vs India will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – July 9 Sat.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston Stadium.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jos Buttler

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders – Moeen Ali (VC), Hardik Pandya (C)

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal