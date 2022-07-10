IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction England vs India 3rd T20I

India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction India vs England 3rd T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: India and England are set to lock horns in the third game of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, July 10. Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the exciting contest. India, led by Rohit Sharma, have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. On Saturday, July 9, the Men in Blue defeated the Three Lions by 49 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the very venue where they lost the rescheduled fifth Test. Here is the India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs England vs India T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs India T20.Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between England vs India will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – July 10 Sunday. Also Read - Bhuvneshwar Kumar Replies Whether He is Free From Injuries or Not; Says I Don't Even Answer That in India

Time: 7:00 PM IST. Also Read - Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Build-up BLOG: Rohit & Co. Aim to Clinch Series

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Rohit Sharma, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Jordan, David Willey.

Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, David Willey, Richard Gleeson.