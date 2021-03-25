IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction India vs England 2nd ODI

With an aim to seal the series, Virat Kohli and Co. will once again look to take the toss out of equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in the second ODI at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Friday. The hosts defied all the odds and changed the template of win the toss and bowl. However, with the unavailability of Shreyas Iyer and a minor niggle of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team management might tinker the playing combination for the second game. The immensely talented Suryakumar Yadav is likely to get a chance to showcase his '360 degree' hitting skills when a rampaging Indian team takes on a rather clueless England. Iyer's dislocated shoulder has once again brought Suryakumar in focus and his ODI debut, after a blockbuster T20 first outing, looks imminent after an all-round show by the hosts ensured an easy victory in the first game. Prasidh Krishna, already a household name due to IPL, looked completely at home on his ODI debut, hurrying batsmen for pace in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. In case India want to give vice-captain Rohit a short break, then Shubman Gill can open alongside Dhawan with KL Rahul coming in at his usual middle-order slot. India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction India vs England 2nd ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players of IND vs ENG, India vs England 2nd ODI, England Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction Tips – IND vs ENG Other ODI, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction – India vs England ODI, Online Cricket Tips – India vs England 2nd ODI, Online Cricket Prediction- India vs England 2nd ODI, India vs England 2nd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between India vs England will take place at 1 PM (IST) – March 26, Friday.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (VC), Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Kunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson.

