IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction India vs England 1st Test

Virat Kohli will return to lead India against England in the first Test of the four-match series beginning Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after his deputy Ajinkya Rahane proved his leadership credentials by captaining the side to a memorable 2-1 series win in Australia last month. Kohli, who returned home after India's defeat in the first Test in Adelaide to attend the birth of his child, saw from the comforts of his home Rahane leading the Indian team to a fighting win in two of the last three Tests against Australia despite injury issues to Indian team members. Although Rahane said Kohli is the original captain and his own job is to take a backseat, the series will witness scrutiny on Kohli's captaincy skills as his deputy has emerged as a viable option. India though will start favourites on a Chennai wicket that is expected to help the spinners sooner or later. Smarter from the 4-0 series defeat last time, England will start this series on a confident note having beaten Sri Lanka 2-0 in the preceding Test series.

TOSS: The 1st Test match toss between India vs England will take place at 9 AM (IST) – February 5, Friday.

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ben Stokes (VC)

Bowlers: Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess.

