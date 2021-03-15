Dream11 Team Predictions

IND vs ENG, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 16 Tuesday:

Virat Kohli and Co would look to carry the momentum into the third T20I against England on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The toss will play a big factor and hence both sides would look to win the flick of the coin. It would be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma makes a comeback or not. And if he does – whom does he replace – Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul? Also Read - IND vs ENG: Team India Fined 20 Per Cent Match Fee For Slow Over-Rate in 2nd T20I

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between India vs England will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – March 16, Tuesday. Also Read - Predicted XI of India And England For 3rd T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium: Rohit Sharma to Return; Ishan Kishan to Efge KL Rahul in Playing XI; ENG to Remain Unchanged

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Dawid Malan, Virat Kohli, Jason Roy

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jofra Archer

India

KL Rahul/Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.

