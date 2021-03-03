IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction India vs England 4th Test

A ruthless India will not take their foot off the pedal while taking England for another spin ride in the high-stakes Test series finale starting Thursday, aiming to not just complete another dominant home performance but also realise their World Test Championship dreams. Virat Kohli's men need at least a draw to maintain the current 2-1 scoreline to qualify for the Lord's final against New Zealand while England at best can heal Tim Paine's January scars by letting Australia a lucky passage to the summit clash with a win. While a draw always seems a safe option in a game like this but Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, with their attacking instincts, wouldn't like to play a defensive game which at times can be counter-productive. Axar Patel bowled ramrod straight and England had their heads "spinning" from the start. The ploy has worked well for the hosts since the second Test in Chennai. Both Ajinkya Rahane and Zak Crawley felt that the track for the fourth Test looks "similar" to what they got in the previous two matches but the red ball which skids less off the surface compared to the pink one promises to make it a better contest between the two teams.

TOSS: The 4th Test match toss between India vs England will take place at 9 AM (IST) – March 4, Thursday.

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Zak Crawley, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root (VC), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips India vs England 4th Test/ Online Cricket Tips and more.