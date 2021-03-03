IND vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction India vs England 4th Test

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips India vs England Test – Captain, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli-led India will not take their foot off the pedal while taking England for another spin ride in the high-stakes Test series finale starting Thursday, aiming to not just complete another dominant home performance but also realise their World Test Championship dreams. Team India needs at least a draw to maintain the current 2-1 scoreline to qualify for the Lord’s final against New Zealand while England at best can heal Tim Paine’s January scars by letting Australia a lucky passage to the summit clash with a win. While a draw always seems a safe option in a game like this but Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, with their attacking instincts, wouldn’t like to play a defensive game which at times can be counter-productive. Axar Patel bowled ramrod straight and England had their heads “spinning” from the start. The ploy has worked well for the hosts since the second Test in Chennai. Both Ajinkya Rahane and Zak Crawley felt that the track for the fourth Test looks “similar” to what they got in the previous two matches but the red ball which skids less off the surface compared to the pink one promises to make it a better contest between the two teams. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Online on Disney+ Hotstar and JIO TV app, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

TOSS: The 4th Test match toss between India vs England will take place at 9 AM (IST) – March 4, Thursday. Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021: India Aim to Seal World Championship Final Spot, England Seek Red-Ball Respite at Motera

Time: 9.30 AM IST Also Read - QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Super League T20 Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans T20 at National Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 3 Wednesday

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Zak Crawley, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root (VC), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence.

