New Delhi: ECB on Monday has announced the England squad for the rescheduled 5th Test, which will start from 1st July. Wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings has been added to the 15-man squad, including James Anderson who missed the 3rd and Final Test against New Zealand.

Hosts England will be entering the final Test after a series sweep over New Zealand. On the other hand India played a draw against Leicestershire in a 4-day warm-up tour match. The Men in Blue already lead the Test series 2-1. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak,, the final Test was rescheduled to July of this year.

One addition for the fifth Test against @BCCI as @sambillings joins the squad! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏#ENGvIND — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 27, 2022



Earlier The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that opener Mayank Agarwal has been added to the Test squad ahead of the rescheduled Edgbaston Test against England as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for Covid-19. On his Instagram story, Agarwal was seen in the flight with “Birmingham” typed above where he was seated, signalling that he had been called up to the Indian Test squad.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Mayank Agarwal