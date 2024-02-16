Home

England Branded Lifts To Huge Welcome Banner – Top Class Hospitality On Offer For Ben Stokes’ Men In Rajkot

England are currently in Rajkot to play the third Test against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium.

England's Joe Root is all smiles during one of their training sessions in Rajkot. (Image: PTI)

Rajkot: England should have no complaints with the hospitality shown towards them as the hotel Ben Stokes’ men are staying in, is being branded naming the visitors. England are currently on a five-match Test tour to India. They started with a huge win in Hyderabad before the hosts leveled the series with a 106-run thumping in Visakhapatnam. In the ongoing third Test match, India are on a driver’s seat with 326/5 on board on the opening day.

Based on a Daily Mail report, the English contingent are being well treated. A huge banner with pictures of English players and text ‘Welcome To England’ is being proudly displayed just outside the lobby. Inside the lobby, boards and bats with names and autographs from players of both teams are being put up. Besides the current lot, it also has names and autographs of the bunch from 2016 who stayed at this very same place.

The most significant displays have been put on the lifts that are only reserved for the English players with motivational message ‘Let’s unfold victory’ proudly displayed.

