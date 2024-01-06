Home

IND Vs ENG: England Cricket Team To Come With Personal Chef For 5-Match Test Series Against India – Report

India will host England in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Ben Stokes will lead England against India in Tests. (Image: ECB)

New Delhi: The England cricket team will be visiting India with a personal chef for their five-match Test series that starts in Hyderabad on January 25, according to a report. The decision from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) comes in an attempt to minimize the food-related issues during the month-long tour. Based on the report in The Telegraph, the chef will be joining the England cricket team a day before the first Test starts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

This is not the first time, England have travelled with a personal chef during a cricket tour. The first time ECB sent a personal chef with the team was during their tour of Pakistan. He focuses mainly on the player’s nutritional and protein requirements and also looks after a player’s well-being, safeguarding them from potential illness.

However, England carrying a personal chef with them doesn’t mean they don’t trust the Indian facilities. Instead, the move is taken to prirotise nutritious meals for the players who don’t like spicy foods. Not just the cricket team, England hockey players also travelled with the same during the 2018 World Cup that was held in India.

