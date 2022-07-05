New Delhi: England cricket fans abuse Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur in Edgbaston during the rescheduled fifth test match against England. As in the first Innings, Mohammed Siraj bowled a hostile spell in the post-lunch session to neutralize a fine hundred by Jonny Bairstow as India bowled out England for 284 to take a sizeable 132-run first-innings lead on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test.Also Read - Edgbaston Test LIVE: All Eyes On Bumrah As England Chase History, Weather May Hold Key

On the Other hand, Shardul Thakur also scalped a wicket. All-rounder was seen struggling for the form against the hosts.

Here is the viral video of England Cricket fans slamming the Indian cricketers:

#racism #ENGvIND #Edgbaston #verbalabuse Disappointed to hear and see racist slur against Indian players @imShard and @mdsirajofficial by the spectators in the south lower stand at Edgaston, UK. Cricket is no longer a gentlemen’s game here in the UK 🙁 pic.twitter.com/WmqFPjUh8P — pavan (@pspavan007) July 4, 2022

“Disappointed to hear and see racist slur against Indian players @imShard and @mdsirajofficial by the spectators in the south lower stand at Edgaston, UK. Cricket is no longer a gentlemen’s game here in the UK :(” Social media user tweeted.

“His bowling is shite” song was not sung by these guys but it was coming from the hollies stand. Police and Edgbaston stadium officials on confirming that it was indeed an abuse walked them off the park. pic.twitter.com/N6k1qktHAe — pavan (@pspavan007) July 4, 2022

“His bowling is shite” song was not sung by these guys but it was coming from the hollies stand. Police and Edgbaston stadium officials on confirming that it was indeed an abuse walked them off the park.” added the user.