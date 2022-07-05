New Delhi: Some Indian cricket fans faced racial abuse at Edgbaston on day 4 of rescheduled fifth test against England. Indian fans shared visuals and messages on social media about the abuse at Birmingham. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Warwickshire released official statements, promising to investigate the matter.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 5: Scheduled Start Likely
India has made so many records in the rescheduled test at Edgbaston as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja joined Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar and became the Indian cricketer to have a ton at Edgbaston. Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah also made a world record as the skipper took 35 runs in a single over.
Here are the reactions of some fans
Here is how England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Warwickshire reacted:
“We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment,” ECB said in a statement.