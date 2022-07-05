New Delhi: Some Indian cricket fans faced racial abuse at Edgbaston on day 4 of rescheduled fifth test against England. Indian fans shared visuals and messages on social media about the abuse at Birmingham. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Warwickshire released official statements, promising to investigate the matter.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 5: Scheduled Start Likely

India has made so many records in the rescheduled test at Edgbaston as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja joined Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar and became the Indian cricketer to have a ton at Edgbaston. Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah also made a world record as the skipper took 35 runs in a single over.

Here are the reactions of some fans

Racist behaviour at @Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. @ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/GJPFqbjIbz — Lacabamayang!!!!!!! (@AnilSehmi) July 4, 2022

This is incredibly sad and disturbing to hear, I sat in the Hollis today and had a fantastic day chatting and interacting with both England and Indian fans… I really hope @Edgbaston and @ECB_cricket can find the culprits and they are righty reported to the police. — Justin it for the Cloutinho (@JUSTIN_AVFC_) July 4, 2022

This fella? The lady about to approach him did more than the minimum wage stewards tbf. pic.twitter.com/VjrLY0sMGe — Tom Cooper (@theredfez) July 4, 2022

Here is how England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Warwickshire reacted:

We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

