IND Vs ENG: England Go With Spin-Heavy Attack In First Test Against India, Tom Hartley Set To Make Debut

The Ben Stokes-led England side have name Mark Wood as the only pacer in the playing XI for the first Test against India.

England players share a laugh during their training session on the eve of their first Test against India. (Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: England have gone with a spin-heavy bowling attack against India in the first Test that starts on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Considering the spin-friendly pitches in this part of the world, the Ben Stokes-led side named Mark Wood as the only seamer in the playing XI. Out of the four spinners, Tom Hartley is set to make his Test debut for England.

Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach, who were not a part of England’s last Test match against Australia at The Oval, have been included in the playing XI.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

