IND Vs ENG: England Off-Spinner Jack Leach To Undergo Knee Surgery

Jack Leach played the first Test match against Hyderabad where he injured his knee while fielding.

Jack Leach was ruled out of the Test series against England after the first game.

London: Jack Leach will undergo a knee surgery on Tuesday after the England off-spinner was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against India. Leach, who was England’s most experienced slow bowler on the tour, played in the first Test match in Hyderabad. He injured his knee while fielding that caused severe swelling. Eventually, he missed the second Test and returned home for treatment. England won the first Test before losing the next two.

“I’m going to have an operation to get the rest of the swelling out because it’s not budging,” the 32-year-old Leach was quoted as saying by the BBC.

