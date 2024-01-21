Home

IND vs ENG: England’s Harry Brook Ruled Out Of the Five-Match Test Series Due To Personal Reasons

Harry Brook was a part of the England squad that is set to play India in five-Test series. The first Test starts on January 25 in Hyderabad.

New Delhi: England were dealt with a heavy blow as star batter Harry Brook has been ruled out due to personal reasons of the Test series against India starting in next week. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will be announcing a replacement soon.

“Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men’s Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India,” ECB said in a statement. “The England selectors will confirm a replacement player for the tour in due course.”

“The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space,” it added.

England, who were having a pre-tour preparation in Doha, are scheduled to land in India on Sunday. The first Test match starts on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Following the ODI World Cup in India, Brook was a part of the England squad that toured West Indies where he played three ODIs and five T20Is.

Although he scored 114 runs in the ODI series, including a half-century, Brook completely failed to deliver in T20Is with just 50 runs in five games. In Tests, Brook played 12 games for England and scored 1181 runs including four hundreds and seven half-centuries.

