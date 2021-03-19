The International Cricket Council has imposed a fine of 20 per cent of the match fees on England for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fourth T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. England, who won the toss and elected to bowl in Thursday’s clash, failed to finish overs in the allotted time. Also Read - India vs England 5th T20I Preview: Virat Kohli And Co. Look to Fix Little Loopholes in Series Decider

The ICC stated the Eoin Morgan and Co. were one over short of the target which resulted in the fine imposed by Match Referee Javagal Srinath. Also Read - India ODI Squad For England Series: Who's in And Who's Out?

“Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” said the ICC. Also Read - India vs England 2021: BCCI Announces India ODI Squad; Suryakumar, Krunal And Prasidh Called up

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

“Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC added.

It was a tough day for England on the field as they had a chance to seal the series on Thursday but India emerged victorious to level the series 1-1. For India Suryakumar Yadav was the star with the bat as he slammed 57 runs on his first innings in international cricket. While Shardul Thakur claimed three wickets to dismantle England batting-order while defending the 186-run target.

Meanwhile, having outsmarted England in challenging conditions, a confident India will back themselves to win the series-decider on Saturday and take another firm step towards finalising their core for the T20 World Cup.

India, who went into the series with a fresh and fearless approach in the shortest format, find themselves well-placed in their preparations for the mega event at home later this year, irrespective of what happens in the fifth game.