Former England captain Eoin Morgan lavished praise on Hardik Pandya's all-around performance against England in T20I series opener match as Pandya smashed a half-century and also managed to scalp 4 wickets.

After winning the toss India chooses to bat first and put 198 on board by losing 8 wickets in Southhampton. Hardik Pandya become the man of the match after his all-round performance visitors totally seen dominating the hosts.

"He's got to be up there (as India's most important players) when he can bowl four overs of 90mph with real control, you look at two of the four wickets he took, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran, both moved early in their crease and he followed them and that's not an easy thing to do.

“You have to find the rhythm, your pace, and then to be as accurate as that shows he’s in a really good space. I know having played in sides with genuine all-rounders such as Hardik Pandya, it’s like having two players in one position. For a guy who has been through so much hardship with fitness, can’t bowl, can bowl, to put out a performance as rounded as that is outstanding.”

Morgan further praised India for making England’s life difficult with the new ball, reducing the hosts to 33/4 in 6.1 overs. “Exceptional, the huge difference in both innings was the ball swinging, if you can get the ball to move off the straight in white-ball cricket specifically it’s a game-changer, an absolute game-changer.

“You watched the England top order that is normally unbelievably destructive, do nothing and became a little bit of a target. The bowling was exceptional. Not only the level of swing that they showed, but the accuracy as well, to get somebody like Jos Buttler out first ball with the level of accuracy Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed sometimes you’ve got to say ‘well done’ to the opposition.”