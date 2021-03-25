England captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the ODI series against India after sustaining a thumb injury. The England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday announced that Jos Buttler will lead the team in Morgan’s absence. Also Read - India vs England Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

Morgan suffered a split webbing between his thumb and index finger during the first ODI against England, as he required four stitches to the injury. Also Read - India vs England | Brave Prasidh Krishna Has Great Sense of Game: KL Rahul

The ECB also announced that Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut in the second match of the series on Friday in Pune. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune 1:30 PM IST March 26 Friday

Sam Billings, who injured his collarbone following an awkward dive to stop a boundary in the opening match, is also ruled out from the 2nd ODI while a call on his participation in the last match will be taken in due course.

Two injuries, a debut and an addition to the squad. All the info here 👇 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 25, 2021



Morgan took part in the training session on Thursday at the MCA Stadium and after the fielding drill, he declared himself unfit for the upcoming matches.

“I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball,” Morgan stated as per quotes by ECB.

“There’s nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn’t require any great thought to make myself unavailable.”

Morgan said it is a freak injury and he can’t do anything about to it as he also showed confidence in Buttler to lead the team in upcoming matches.

“It was a freak injury and it’s extremely frustrating but there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s now just a case of letting the cut heal. I have every confidence in Jos and the rest of the squad coping without me.”