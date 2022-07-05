Edgbaston: Now that England are in front and need merely 119 runs with seven wickets in hand to win the fifth Test at Edgbaston, ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria reckons leaving a ‘world-class’ bowler like Ravi Ashwin was not the right call. Kaneria said considering it is summer in the UK, Ashwin should have been picked.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 5: Scheduled Start Likely

"I just can't understand the logic of leaving out a world-class bowler like Ashwin. Remember, this is the summer season in England. Rahul Dravid has played a lot of cricket here, both for India and in county as well," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Everyone knows that during the summer, wickets start helping the spinners late on Day 2 and Day 3. Even yesterday, there were patches on the wicket, which Ashwin could have exploited. India are missing him big time in this Test," he added.

Questioning India’s energy in the first session, Kaneria reckoned the Bumrah-led side looked ‘lethargic’.

“They were lethargic in the first session. Everybody was down. There was some spark after tea. Bumrah took a wicket and then there was a run out as well. After that, they again looked lifeless. Bairstow and Root played perfect Test cricket. The match is very much in England’s grasp now,” he added further.

The first hour would certainly give us an indication of which way the game is headed. India need a couple of early wickets to believe they can do it. If Bairstow and Root can see off the first 30 minutes, then they would cruise to a win in all probability.