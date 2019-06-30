India vs England: Young batting sensation Rishabh Pant has finally got his World Cup cap after the Men in Blue opted to rest Vijay Shankar. Pant was brought into the mix after Shikhar Dhawan picked up an injury and had to return to India mid-way through the series. With Vijay Shankar not playing it is a big opportunity for Pant to impress the selectors. Pant is an attacking player and he brings in that attacking option along with the left-hander dimension to the plate. Pant has represented India in both formats and has impressed. In ODIs, he has a strike-rate of 130 at an average of 23.25. He is a game-changer and leaves an impact.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

We’ll talk about whether Vijay Shankar should have played or not later ok? For the moment, excited for Rishabh Pant and the opportunity he has to show he can deliver against the best on the biggest stage. Sunehara mauka. C’mon Panty! #IndvEng #cwc19 #MightyMightyIndians #IndvsEng — Cricket Fantasy (@Cricket_Fantasy) June 30, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar breaking the news that Vijay Shanker not playing today and Rishabh Pant may be replacing him — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) June 30, 2019

Looks like Vijay Shankar is not playing. Rishabh Pant was getting throwdowns in the nets. This could be a game changer. #IndiaVsEngland — Sahil Mohan Gupta (@DigitallyBones) June 30, 2019

Compared to England, India will not be under a lot of pressure to make it to the semis as they need one win to seal it. England need to win it and then hope for other results to go their way, if they want to make it.