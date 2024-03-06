Home

IND Vs ENG: Fans Honour Jonny Bairstow With Snowman On Eve Of England Batter’s Landmark 100th Test – WATCH VIDEO

Jonny Bairstow will become the 17th Englishman to play 100 Tests for the country.

Jonny Bairstow during England's training in Dharamsala.

Dharamsala: Travelling England cricket fans made a snowman in honour of Jonny Bairstow who will be playing his 100th Test on Thursday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala in the fifth and final game against India. Interestingly, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, too will be playing his 100th Test as Bairstow. The 34-year-old will become the 17th England player to represent the country in 100 Test matches. India have already won the series by winning three games so far out of four. England have won the first game in Hyderabad.

In a video posted by The Barmy Army, England cricket’s fan group, a bunch of supporters made a snowman in the scenic Dharamshala. They used steel utensils to make the body and straws for arms. On top of that, they also adorned their craft with England’s Test jersey.

“These lads in Dharamshala have built Jonny Bairstow in snowman form to commemorate his 100th test,” England’s Barmy Army captioned the post.

