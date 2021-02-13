The crowd returned to the stadium in India to support their favourite team during the second Test Match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to allow a 50 percent crowd inside the stadium. Also Read - Live India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Chennai: Rohit-Pujara Solid as India Rebuild After Gill's Wicket; Axar Debut

The last time when the crowd was allowed in Stadium in India was during the first T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala, which was eventually abandoned due to bad weather. Meanwhile, it was on January 19, 2019, when India last played in front of a crowd on home soil. The Men in Blue beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1. After that, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the sports to play behind closed doors in the country.

"It's good to have you back #TeamIndia fans Chepauk has come alive courtesy you #INDvENG @Paytm," BCCI tweeted the video of fans inside the stadium.



Earlier, the TNCA secretary R.S.Ramaswamy said the decision was taken after the government allowed 50 per cent occupancy in the stadium.

“In view of the Government announcement that 50% occupancy would be allowed in stadia, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will allow 50 per cent spectators for the 2nd Test to be held between 13th and 17th February 2021,” TNCA secretary R.S.Ramaswamy said in the statement.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had deliberated on the entry of spectators earlier also before deciding that the first two matches would be held closed doors.

However, the latest guidelines from the home ministry on easing restrictions on public movement might given them a chance to allow spectators in the stadium.

Meanwhile, Team India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the second Test match as the hosts make three changes to their playing XI.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.