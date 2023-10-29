Home

Sports

IND vs ENG Live Streaming for Free: Where to Watch India vs England Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV and Laptop

IND vs ENG Live Streaming for Free: Where to Watch India vs England Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV and Laptop

IND vs ENG Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch India vs England CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming for Free

India vs England Live Streaming for Free: Hardik Pandya less India will lock horns against struggling England for the match 29th of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on October 29, Sunday. There is bad news coming in for the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma is injured and will likely miss the clash in Lucknow. England is currently struggling in the tournament and they have nothing to lose.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

You may like to read

When will the India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

India vs England match will be played at Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

How we can watch India vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How we can Free Live Stream India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match online?

The India vs England match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Lucknow stay tuned to India.com.

Watch India vs England Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs ENG Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.