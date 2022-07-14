London: The 2nd ODI between India and England is underway at the iconic Lord’s stadium in London as the Men in Blue look to seal the ODI series and end their win-less streak at the very venue in 50-over cricket against the Three Lions.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Returns in India's Playing XI Against England

India-England matches are always exciting but in the ongoing 2nd ODI match, India cricket legends steal show as the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have all come to watch the high-octane game.

The pictures of the legends have gone viral on social media as netizens can't stop drooling over them.

God of cricket and God of the offside enjoying the game in Lord’s. pic.twitter.com/V1siT34HsR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2022

Thala and Chinna Thala in Lord’s. pic.twitter.com/nSslaeb1h4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2022

Half of the Batch of 2011 World Cup final India team is in Lord’s: Dhoni, Sachin, Raina, Kohli, Harbhajan pic.twitter.com/ftgpPjjb7C — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2022

India has been in dominant form as Jasprit Bumrah was on fire in the first ODI against England. Jasprit Bumrah bowled his career-best ODI figures of 6 for 19 and became the first Indian pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England.

In the 2nd ODI, the Men in Blue won the toss and put the hosts to bat first. Yuzvendra Chahal has been so far the pick of the bowlers for the visiting side, picking up three wickets. Veteran batter, Moeen Ali has been so far the best batter for the Jos Butler-led side.