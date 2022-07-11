Nottingham: Rated as arguably the best batter of the generation, Virat Kohli’s bat has not done the talking in the T20Is against England. On Sunday during the final T20I, Kohli perished early again as all he could score was 11 off six balls. Despite his failure with the bat, ex-English spinner Graeme Swann heaped praise of the former India captain. Swann admitted that he loved the way Kohli walked out to bat and played aggressively.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Hails Suryakumar Yadav After Century vs England During 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge

"I loved the way Virat Kohli came out, desperate to take the attack to the England bowlers. He hit a four and a six and on another day the ball he got out to would have flown to the boundary. He is just in horror form where he can't catch a break," Swann was quoted as saying after the match.

India lost three wickets in the powerplays and they were the big ones of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Kohli; Swann still said that there is nothing to worry as they were looking for quick runs.

“Let’s face it, in isolation, these are terrible dismissals. But I don’t think you can have a go at the Indian top order for trying to take advantage of the powerplay when you are chasing more than 210. Had they been 30 for none or 40 for one in six overs, they would have lost the game. They would have ended up very short,” he added.

After beating England 2-1 in the T20I series, the Rohit Sharma-led side will lock horns with the hosts in the ODIs.