Nottingham: The social media can be a very powerful tool in recent times, but there is the ugly side to it as well. Too much of fake news and that hurts the credibility. A news that Hardik Pandya abused captain Rohit Sharma started trending on social media after the second T20I at Edgbaston.

There was a video that was doing the rounds on social media, but it was of poor quality and the audio not clear. The stump mic picked up Hardik using harsh words at Rohit but it was not clear what was used. The incident took place in the fourth over when Hardik was asking a fielder to listen to him and not Rohit when he is bowling.

India.com cannot confirm the authenticity of the video:

Just because you are a better captain than rohit and you don’t eat 1000 vadapavs in a day…You can’t abuse his innocent mom on national television 💔#HardikAbusedRohitpic.twitter.com/HWnRVhtcG3 — Cheeku. (@primeKohli) July 10, 2022

Opened Twitter to see #HardikAbusedRohit trending. Went through the tweets, could not find when or how Hardik abused Rohit. Social media can be bizarre. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, India lost the final T20I against England after a brilliant century from Suryakumar Yadav. India fell short by 17 runs after giving England a run for their money. Despite the loss in the final T20I, India have won the series 2-1.