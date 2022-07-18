Manchester: Hardik Pandya once again showed why he is rated highly in world cricket as he came up with the goods in the final ODI on Sunday at Old Trafford. Hardik his a blistering 71 off 55 balls and more importantly stitched a crucial 133-run stand with Rishabh Pant to get India close to the win. Eventually, India won the match by five wickets with 47 balls to spare.Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Gesture Towards Arshdeep Singh After Ind Beat Eng at Manchester is Heartwarming; Video Goes Viral

Following the win, Hardik reckoned Pant played to the situation and that the partnership was a gamechanging moment in the match.

"We all know what talent he (Pant) has. Finally today he was playing the situation. The partnership changed the game for us. The way he finished the game was also special," Hardik during the post-match presentation on being named the man of the series.

Hardik, who picked up four wickets with the ball, explained his plan with it.

“White ball is something close to me. We all know how good a team England is. For us as a team it was important to come here, set out the plans what we’ll bowl and execute it. Important for me to stop the runs, bowl as many dot balls. They were cruising at one point. I love short balls. Don’t fancy people taking me on. Gets me into the game. Don’t mind getting hit for six sixes also if I can get a wicket,” he added.

The Indian team will now travel to West Indies for a white-ball series. Big names like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah would not be part of the squad.