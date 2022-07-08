Southampton: It was a day to remember for India as they beat England by 50 runs to win the T20I opener at Rose Bowl on Thursday. With the win, India has taken a crucial 1-0 lead. It was an all-round show from India as England seemed to have been outplayed. While this win will help lessen India’s pain of losing at Edgbaston, they have a lot to cheer about after the game.Also Read - Deepak Hooda's Six Nearly Hits Ravi Shastri in Commentary Box During 1st T20I at Rose Bowl; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

With a lot of teams, even India, experimenting ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup – this game was important. While many star players were missing, that did not hurt India.

Here are the big plusses for the side from the win at Southampton:

Hardik’s Heroics: The Gujarat Titans captain has not put a foot wrong since the IPL. He came good with the bat and the ball to help India win the match. He is a key member of the side and would be a certainty in the T20 WC. His performance would make fans happy.

Arshdeep Shining: Good, consistent performances in the IPL helped him get a national call. Now he has impressed on his debut. Apart from picking up a couple of wickets, he was economical. He conceded 18 runs from 3.3 overs. He got the ball to swing both ways making it impossible for the English batters to read him. He would be one to watch out for this season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Experience: The veteran has been doing well with the limited opportunities he is getting. With a couple of more good performances, he can surely make the T20 WC squad. Bhuvi got India the most important wicket in the match of Jos Buttler. He cleaned him up for a golden duck with a peach of an inswinger.