New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur heaped huge praises on veteran cricketer Jhulan Goswami ahead of the 3-match ODI series against England. Harmanpreet said that the passion with which Goswami played every match is unbeatable and nobody can fill her shoes. The 39-year-old, who is leading wicket-taker in international cricket in a career spanning more than two decades, is set to retire after the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on September 24.

"She goes to every game with the same kind of passion which is unmatched, nobody can beat that," Harmanpreet said in a media interaction here on the eve of their departure for their white-ball series in England.

Having made her debut under the captaincy of Jhulan in a match against Pakistan in the 2009 World Cup, Harmanpreet has some vivid memories of the legendary Indian pacer who has a world record 252 wickets to her name from 201 ODIs — the only bowler with more than 200 wickets in the format.

“When I made my debut she was the captain, it’s a great opportunity for me that I would be leading the side when she would be playing her last ODI. When I entered the team, she was the one who was leading from the front. I’ve learnt a lot from her. Nobody can fill in her shoes.

“She’s someone who always puts in the same kind of effort, bowling two-three hours She still puts in the same kind of hard work she used to during her early days… I’ve never seen her make any changes to her practice regimen.”

“You hardly see any bowler doing like that, or even at the nets while batting… Nobody can bring that passion she has for cricket.

“As a cricketer and a person, I’ve learnt a lot from her. She’s a great example for all of us. There are many back home who have grown up watching her and then took up the sport.”

Jhulan last played for India during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March this year before sustaining a side strain ahead of India’s final group game against South Africa and missed the Sri Lanka tour in July.

Inputs from PTI